Ayodele Fayose, governor of Ekiti state, says those who voted for President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2015 general election ought to beg God for forgiveness.

Alleging that Buhari has brought untold economic hardship and unprecedented level of insecurity upon Nigerians, Fayose said things would have been different if Buhari did not win.

He appealed to people to vote out the All Progressives Congress (APC), saying the hardship that will befall the country if Buhari is re-elected is better imagined than experienced.

He spoke at the government house, Ado-Ekiti, capital of the state, on Monday while addressing representatives of teachers, local government workers and private sector operators who gathered en masse under the Oshoko Mass Movement (OMM), a political group.

According to Lere Olayinka, spokesman of the governor, the people visited government house to endorse Kolapo Olusola, incumbent deputy governor and the preferred candidate of Fayose for the 2018 election.

He also criticised Kayode Fayemi, minister of mines and steel, for allegedly not using his office for the benefit of the state.

“There are natural deposits across Ekiti, President Muhammadu Buhari spent N40 billion searching for crude oil in the north, what is Fayemi doing to unearth the minerals that abound here?” he asked.

Fayose thanked Ekiti teachers and parents for making it possible for the state to take a big leap in the secondary education sector.

“Ekiti people are not cut out for pretence, power belongs to the people, you have shown by your action here today that he (Olusola) is the next governor of Ekiti state,” he said.

“Ekiti was at number 34 in 2014 WAEC, with the same set of teachers we came first in NECO in 2016 and 2017 back to back! God bless my teachers.”