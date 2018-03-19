A gubernatorial aspirant on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun state, Jimi Lawal, has declared that the threat by the National Assembly to override President Buhari’s rejection to sign into law, Peace Corps Bill and Electoral Act Amendment, would not see light of the day.

According to Lawal, both chambers, which are dominated by the ruling party, would not be able to muster the required majority votes to veto the president.

Lawal, stated this at the weekend, in an interview with our correspondent, shortly after an interactive meeting he held with members and leaders of APC in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State.

The governorship aspirant, who backed President Buhari on his rejection of the two bills, said the president in his letter to the National Assembly, had advanced enough and realistic reasons for the bills to be rejected.

He argued that the “mischief” in the Peace Corps Bill, had been catered for by the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), noting amending the election sequence as passed by the national legislature, would amount to additional cost in terms of fund and manpower.

He, however, cautioned that the wedge between the executive and the National Assembly, should be handled with utmost care in order not to jeopardize good governance.

“The National Assembly won’t be able to veto Mr. President on his refusal to sign the Peace Corps Bill and Electoral Amendment Act into laws. This is because both chambers are dominated by the ruling party and this will make it impossible for them to muster the required votes, to override the president’s decision.

“The President, had in a letter to the NASS, advanced enough and realistic reasons for his refusal to assent to the bills. You see, every law or act has its own mischief, and I believe strongly that the mischief in the Peace Corps Bill had already been taken care of by the NYSC.

“For the Electoral Amendment Act, the reordering of election sequence, will not only lead to additional cost in terms of fund, it will equally amount to waste of time and bring unnecessary burden on security agencies. When it will cost more if we have three elections, why not save money and time by having just two elections ? ” Lawal stated.

On his gubernatorial aspiration, Lawal, said if given the mandate to govern Ogun in 2019, his administration would revisit the multi-billion naira Olokola project, focus more on rural roads as well as ensuring free and compulsory education.

He also said his government would reduce the recurrent expenditure to 30 percent, while capital expenditure would take more than 60 percent, with a view of making more dividends of democracy available to the populace.