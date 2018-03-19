The crisis rocking Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State over the party’s governorship ticket has deepened with the suspension of some party chieftains believed to be loyal to former Minister of State for Works, Prince Dayo Adeyeye.

An elected councillor for Ido/Osi Ward, Abiodun Daramola, the PDP chairman in the ward, Sunday Ojo and seven women leaders from Ado-Ekiti were suspended allegedly on the orders of Governor Ayo Fayose.

The latest action is causing tension in the party and is believed to be against the spirit and letter of Senator David Mark’s panel set up to resolve the crisis.

Daramola told newsmen on Monday that some policemen from Ido police station stormed the council secretariat with handcuffs to effect his arrest.

According to Daramola, the policemen said they were acting on the instruction from Fayose who asked the police not to allow him to sit in plenary with his colleagues.

The councillor said he was saved from arrest because of the personal relationship he has with the policemen.

He added that his colleagues told him that he was punished for being an “Adeyeye boy.”

But the Prince Adedayo Adeyeye Movement (PAAM) has declared the suspension of the councillor and ward executives as “illegal, unconstitutional, null and void.”

PAAM Director of Media and Publicity, Niyi Ojo, in a statement on Monday described the suspension as “a huge joke by a shameless jester,” noting that the processes for suspension are clearly spelt out in the PDP constitution.

The statement reads: “One is embarrassed that a governor of a state did not know the rudimentary provisons of Nigerian Constitution and the PDP constitution in respect of elected officials.

“He unilaterally selected chairmanship of the councils and councilors through YES and NO balloting system and he has gone ahead to render them a robot that should not have a mind of their own.

“He believes in gangsterism, thuggery, intimidation and coercion as a tool in politics of Ekiti as if he is the Emperor of a conquered territory. This is a governor that has rendered every party man poor by denying them adequate party patronage and now forcing them to do his bidding.

“We are members of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and not Ayo Fayose Democratic Party. All other loyal party men and women should not bow to this act of cowardice from the governor.

“We knew all along that a leopard cannot change its spot. We knew that the tyrant will never abide with the resolutions of Senator David Mark Reconciliation Panel and we shall not chicken out from the battle to save the soul of PDP from Fayose.”