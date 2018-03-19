A governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Ogun State, Otunba Jimi Lawal, has said if voted into power, his focus would be free education, economic development of the people, affordable health care and infrastructural development.

Lawal a banker by training said putting people first will define his administration and any policy executed would be to improve lives of the people of the state.

He revealed the agenda at the weekend while fielding questions from Journalists in the state about his ambition at his campaign office in Ijebu Ode.

According to him, all these can be achieved through expansion and improving the internally generated revenue of the state which he said can move to number two in the country from the current position.

Lawal who has served with Mallam Nasir El-Rufai as an adviser while Rufai was the FCT minister said the strategy used to shore up IGR back then would also be deployed to take Ogun State to the next level.

He further stated that having served above the Commissionership level twice, first in Abuja and now in Kaduna State, gives him a great advantage to administer a state successfully.

He said the free education would be compulsary from primary one to JSS three saying since free education started from Ogun State, it would be a disservice to that legacy if the programme is not sustained.

On the cancellation of payment of WAEC fees for secondary school finalists by the current administration, Lawal said he would resuscitate the payment insisting no student must be denied final exam on account of fees.

The former branch chief said he would convince the President of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, to come and establish a refinery at Olokola which would transform the landscape of the area.

On the National Assembly/Executive faceoff, Lawal said the NASD cannot have the required two third majority to override the president’s veto saying it was unfortunate that a house controlled by the APC cannot find a common ground with the presidency on any issue from day one.

Asked whether he has the blessings of the present give, Senator Ibikunle Amosun to run, Lawal said Amosun had told him that he would not support his emergence.

He however said he is not bothered by that saying if God says he would be the next governor, nobody, not even Amosun can stand in the way saying in 2011, some people didn’t want Amosun, yet he emerged governor.

“I am not bothered by talk like that. Of course the governor has told me he would not support me because he is going for a Yewa person, but that doesn’t matter. If God wants me, nobody can stop it.

He nonetheless said he has absolute confidence in Amosun saying he is the best governor so far in the history of the staye as far as development goes promising he would raise the bar higher.