The All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, has stated that the All Progressives Congress (APC) could easily rig the 2019 election if it wanted.

APGA said this while condemning ruling political parties in various states for interfering local government elections.

APGA stated that rigging were carried out by various electoral commissions constituted by the state governments.

Leader of the party in Delta State, Dr Uvie Uwanogho in a statement yesterday, described the act as “civilian coup”

He said political parties should be encouraged to be actively involved in the supervision of elections to strengthen the nation’s democracy.

APGA Uwanogho said: “There cannot be free and fair elections in Nigeria without the active participation of the political parties in the management and supervision of elections.

“The various state electoral commissions and the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, will always do the bidding of their paymasters.

“That is why in local elections, usually, the ruling party in the state “wins” all the seats. Checkout Lagos, Kano, Akwa Ibom, Kwara, Delta and Edo LGA elections.

“If APC at the national level wants to rig the coming elections, it is my belief that nothing can stop them because we have left the planning and supervision of the electoral process to appointees of government.”