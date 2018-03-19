Omoyele Sowore, the publisher of Sahara Reporters who has expressed his interest in running for the presidency in 2019 general election, has promised to raise the minimum wage for workers to N100, 000 if elected.

The former student leader and anti corruption activist who has been meeting Nigerians across the United States in furtherance of his presidential ambition said this in a post on his social media account on Monday morning.

He said, “Good morning Nigeria!

“Our starting minimum wage for Nigerian workers will be N100,000, we can’t run a modern, efficient and corrupt-free civil service without proper remuneration.

“Rest assured that we can afford it, we simply need to cut public waste and corruption by 20%, diversify our economy, collect taxes, excise and customs duties, stop giving out waivers to cronies…and many more strategies to be unveiled.”

Sowore had revealed yesterday that he already has people studying various sectors of the Nigerian economy to ensure he hits the ground running from the first day if he gets the mandate of Nigerians to be the next occupant of Aso Rock presidential villa.

But he has not indicated which of the over 60 political parties in Nigeria he will contest on.