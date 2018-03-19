Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has explained that it was due to its concern for the well-being and security of lives of people of the state that motivated its sponsor of a bill for the prohibition of open grazing in the state.

Chairman of the party, Chief Dan Orbih, disclosed this at the weekend in Benin-City, at a public lecture organised by the Gate Keepers, a non-political organisation committed to the enthronement and sustenance of true democracy in Nigeria.

He said his party was not only committed to winning elections in the state, but equally takes seriously the responsibility of social and political education of the citizens.

Orbih called on the state government to be accountable to the people, noting that there was the urgent need for the Edo State Government to rise up to its responsibility of the protection of lives and property of the people.

He also donated the sum of N200,000 to the widow of late Omoregie Efosa, who was allegedly killed by the herdsmen in his farm at Oben in Orhiomwon Local Government Area of the state last year.

The widow, Ruth Efosa, who was left with nine children to cater for after the demise of her husband was full of joy and thanked Chief Orbih for the gesture which she said would ease the suffering she has been passing through since the death of her husband.

Orbih said: “The government must be accountable, the government must be responsive, once you are able to meet up with your campaign promises to the people, the opposition will have nothing to say.

“So, the good thing here is that as a political party, we will stand on the side of the people; we are not just criticising for the sake of criticism, we will applaud the policy of the government when we believe they are in the best interest of the people.”