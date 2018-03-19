The youth wing of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the South West region has urged former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, to run in the September governorship election in Osun State.

The youths under the aegis of PDP Progressive Forum, said the former Minister had the potential to lead the state to the promised land.

According to them, the dreams of the founding fathers would be brought to life if Fani-Kayode became the state governor.

The group’s Co-ordinator, Kayode Olaiya, who spoke in Akure, the Ondo State capital, stressed that the state needed an experienced and faithful politician like him to attain a lofty height.

He said the “misdeeds of the current administration under the leadership of Governor Rauf Aregbesola, can be corrected if a man like Fani-Kayode succeeds him.”

Olaiya pointed out that the state needs a vibrant, courageous and exposed person like Fani-Kayode, to ensure its overall development.

“We need a man of vision for Osun state to develop and to ensure the labour of our heroes past do not go in vain,” he said

Olaiya called on the PDP leadership “to embrace Fani-Kayode,” adding that “the choice of the former minister will draw support for the party at all levels during the governorship election, being an international figure.”