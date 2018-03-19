Hours after taking his oath of office for the second tenure, Governor Willie Obiano, of Anambra State, has made his first set of appointments.

Former Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Solo Chukwulobelu, was re-appointed into his position, while a former senior special assistant to the governor, Mr. Primus Okilie, was named the Chief of Staff to the governor.

Former SSA on media, Mr. James Eze was appointed the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the governor. The new appointees would be sworn in, on Monday.