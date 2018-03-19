All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, has described a situations were ruling political parties in various states in the country swept local government elections conducted by the various electoral commissions constituted by the state government as civilian coup.

Leader of the party in Delta State, Dr Uvie Uwanogho, in a statement yesterday, said political parties should be encouraged to be actively involved in the supervision of elections to strengthen the nation’s democracy.

Uwanogho said: “There cannot be free and fair elections in Nigeria without the active participation of the political parties in the management and supervision of elections.

“The various state electoral commissions and the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, will always do the bidding of their paymasters. That is why in local elections, usually, the ruling party in the state “wins” all the seats. Checkout Lagos, Kano, Akwa Ibom, Kwara, Delta and Edo LGA elections.

“If APC at the national level wants to rig the coming elections, it is my belief that nothing can stop them because we have left the planning and supervision of the electoral process to appointees of government.”