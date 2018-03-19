Imo All Progressive Congress, APC, Restoration Coalition, yesterday, said it would not accept a local government election, aimed at boosting the 2019 gubernatorial ambition of Okorocha’s son-in-law, Mr. Uche Nwosu.

This was part of their resolutions in a meeting held in Orlu West Local Government Area, home of former deputy speaker, Donatus Ozoemena, and signed by their leader, Mr. Theodore Ekechi, to newsmen in Owerri.

The group’s worry is coming when 20 out of 27 lawmakers of the Imo State House of Assembly, had consented to Nwosu’s guber ambition.

The APC members groused that, “We are aware of the irritating plan to make almost all the autonomous communities as ISIEC wards in the state. Herein lies the reason for the now much talked about Imo LGA June 2018 election.

“The idea is to elect councilors and chairmen as they will automatically become delegate members during the APC primaries and we call the Imo Assembly lawmakers not to pass the bill when it comes before them into law.”

The names of the lawmakers as given by Ezediaro, were the Deputy speaker of the House, Ugonna Ozuigbo, Lugard Osuji (Owerri municipal)

Arthur Egwim (Ideato North) Obinna Egu (Ngor Okpala) Ngozi Obiefule (Isu) Uju Onwudiwe (Njaba) Uche Ejiogu (Ihitte Uboama) Victor Onyewuchi (Owerri west)

Others included Uche Agabige (Orsu) Emmanuel Orie (Ohaji /Egbema) Ike Amuka (Ideato South) Lawman Duruji (Ehime Mbano) Marcel Odunze (Orlu) Chinedu Offor (Onuimo) Chika Madumere (Nkwerre) Kennedy Ibe (Obowo) Nkenna Nzeruo (Oru East) as well as the Speaker of the House, Mr. Acho Ihim Among others.