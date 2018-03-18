The Akwa Ibom State Association of Nigeria, USA Inc, a non-partisan, non-profit socio-cultural organization, with many active chapters throughout the world, has presented a Community Development Excellence Award to the Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, Nsima Ekere.

The international recognition, which was presented in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, comes on the heels of the recent 2017 Sun Award, Public Service Category, given to the NDDC Chief Executive Officer in Lagos.

Presenting the plaque on behalf of AKISAN President, Obong-Akparawa Uduak-Obong Ubon, the National Secretary, Dr. Marshall Umoren, said the outstanding performance of the NDDC boss in Akwa Ibom State communities deserved to be celebrated.

Umoren declared: “The Akwa Ibom people in diaspora are aware of the challenges of piloting the affairs of a critical interventionist agency, such as the NDDC. We appreciate your numerous contributions to the development of not just Akwa Ibom State, but the entire Niger Delta region.”

Umoren, who was supported during the presentation by the National Woman Leader in Diaspora, Obongawan Iniobong Ikpe, said the Community Development Excellence award occupied a special place in the history of AKISAN.

Receiving the award, Ekere thanked members of AKISAN for the honour bestowed on him.

He said: “All Akwa Ibom people both in the US and other parts of the world would certainly be proud of your decision to recognise excellent performance in a critical government agency. I appreciate the honour that you have done to me. We will continue to work with you and support you.”

Ekere pledged not to relent in giving quality service to the people, especially in the area of delivering on the mandate of the NDDC, which was the rapid development of the Niger Delta region.

According to him, when the current board of the NDDC took over, it was discovered that Akwa Ibom State was not getting its due share of projects in the Commission as the highest oil producer.

To redress this anomaly, he said: “We shall ensure that the state gets its due number of projects going forward.”