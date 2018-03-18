The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to recover funds meant for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and allegedly stolen by the “presidency cabal.”

In a statement released on Sunday, Kola Ologbondiyan, spokesman of the party, said the government is not sincere with IDPs.

Ologbondiyan accused the government of providing cover for those “frittering away billions of naira donated for the well-being of victims of insurgency.”

“President Muhammadu Buhari [should] immediately recover over N28 billion meant for the rehabilitation of IDPs in the north-east but allegedly stolen by members of the presidency cabal and certain interests in his All Progressives Congress (APC),” the statement read.

“The president cannot in all honesty claim not to be aware of reported sharp practices, involving billions of naira in the management of funds in the presidential initiative on the north-east, since the issues came into the public domain.

“Indeed, the presidency cannot, in any way imaginable, claim not to be aware of reports that sometime in August 2017, a cabinet minister and a high ranking presidency official were alleged to have diverted N18 billion from the N48 billion approved by the national assembly for the rehabilitation of millions of IDPs and rebuilding of six north-east states ravaged by insurgency in the 2017 budget.

“The APC and the Buhari presidency cannot claim to be unaware of the damning report by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), a public document which detailed how officials were using bulk of the resources meant for the IDPs on contracts that were found to have immensely benefitted officials of the APC government including the sacked secretary to the government of the federation, Babachir Lawal.

“The Buhari presidency and the APC cannot also claim to be unaware of the motion by senator Baba Kaka Garba from Borno central, who exposed how persons known to have connections with the APC, fraudulently cornered N1.2 billion from the federal government under the guise of supplying items to IDPs.”

The PDP spokesman said despite the allegations, the presidency yet to probe those accused of diverting the funds.

“It is clear to Nigerians that the APC government swims in corruption and concealment of sleazes, but stealing from the IDPs is what they least expected.”

The party called on Nigerians and the international community to join hands and ensure that the funds are recovered.