Rep. James Faleke, running mate to late Abubakar Audu in the 2015 governorship election in Kogi state, has condemned the recent killings in the state, accusing Yahaya Bello, the governor, of giving herdsmen a “blank cheque to operate in Kogi”.

Suspected herdsmen had invaded three communities in the state, killing 25.

The attacks, which occurred in Oganienugwu and Ikende communities in Dekina local government area and Abejukolo in Omala local government, happened after Bello said Kogi had land to accommodate herdsmen.

In a statement, Faleke described the killings as the “height of wickedness”.

He called on the state government to “accept responsibility for its failure”, and call the attention of the Miyetti Allah breeders association to the situation.

“The news came to us as a shock. That is wickedness of the highest order. What can we ever equate with human lives? How did we come to this sorry pass as a people?” Faleke asked.

“We are calling on the state government led by Governor Yahaya Bello who gave the Fulani herdsmen a blank cheque to operate in Kogi state in the first place to urgently move to draw the attention of the leadership of the herdsmen, the Miyetti Allah, to this wicked assault on the people of Kogi, while also rallying the various security organizations to action.

“We find it difficult to believe the statement credited to the state government after the attack which said ‘the attack was politically motivated’ instead the government should be bold enough to accept responsibility for its failure.

“We note that we have lived with Fulanis in our various communities since times past and had never had cause to fight them. We are therefore appealing to the original peaceful Fulanis living in our midst to be more accommodating and volunteer information to security agencies on invaders and criminals parading themselves as Fulanis.”

The group asked who would appear before the judicial panel set up by the government when the perpetrators were yet to be identified.

“How can the state government set up a judicial panel when investigations are still ongoing to unravel and arrest perpetrators of the henious crime?” he asked.

“So, who and who would appear before the panel? We sincerely hope this is not another opportunity for the witch hunt of perceived political enemies.

“We are aware that the government bought over 300 GSM handsets to some of its political informants to give information to it on anybody or group discussing or found to be speaking ill against government in all the 21 local governments.

“We advise that those informants be used to help track the movement of the herdsmen and not the peaceful Kogites.

”We hereby call for support for the displaced members of these communities. Public-spirited individuals, government and international agencies are urged to come to the aid of these people.”