Mines and Steel Development Minister, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has charged Nigerian youths and beneficiaries of N-Power programme of the All Progressives Congress (APC) led Federal Government to re-elect President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019 General Elections.

The Minister, who made the appeal on Ado-Ekiti during first anniversary of the scheme in the state, said the youths empowerment was a priority to APC government.

The programme held at the popular AB foundation hall, Housing Road was attended by hundreds of youths who were singing Buhari’s praises

A total number of 3,600 beneficiaries in Ekiti joined the Npower scheme in 2016 while 8,000 were admitted into the scheme in 2017.

He said: “Because of what our President has done, I want every youth in Nigeria to support this APC government in 2019.

“In 2019 general election, we want all youths in Nigeria to support APC and all youths in Ekiti to support APC in the 2018 governorship election.”

Speaking further, Fayemi disclosed that said the scheme would continue as long as the APC remains in power.

Fayemi, however, urged the youths who are yet to get their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) to do so and vote APC in the forthcoming elections to have such schemes sustained.

He said: “The vision and mission of Mr. President is to assure you of a better future, you must support the President to sustain the scheme.

“The President is in love with the young people and that is why he will continue to empower you. Make sure you collect your PVCs.

“If you want this programme to continue, vote wisely and vote intelligently to ensure that APC continues at the centre and ensure that APC returns to power (in Ekiti) this year so that programmes like this continue.”

Beneficiaries who testified that the scheme had changed their lives included Feyisayo Falegan, Adesoji Adedeji and Oluseye Odetola said they had used the monthly stipends to set up businesses for themselves calling for sustenance of the scheme.

Some of the beneficiaries also urged the Federal Government transform the scheme to permanent jobs for them.