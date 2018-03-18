Hon. Bamidele Faparusi, a member of the House of Representatives, has said it will be hypocritical for the national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to see zoning as an inconsequential factor in selecting a candidate for the July 14 governorship election.

Faparusi, a governorship aspirant and leader of the pro-zoning advocates, said the only way the party could convince Nigerians about its much-touted belief in fairness and justice, is to ensure that the governorship ticket was exclusively zoned to the South Senatorial District of Ekiti State.

He said the party could not afford to be applying zoning based on convenience, saying it tactically applied the political factor in the recent Anambra governorship election by picking Dr. Tony Nwoye from the North senatorial district.

“Even in the last presidential poll, the party was explicit that the ticket was zoned to the North, even when it was not enshrined in the 1999 Constitution. This gave President Muhammadu Buhari, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and former Kano State Governor, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, the right to vie for the ticket,” he said.

Faparusi branded those canvassing that the party should discountenance zoning, as hypocrites, saying “Most of them were benefactors of the zoning arrangements in the past.”

“Various elections that had been held, either at the governorship, senatorial, House of Representatives and House of Assembly levels had imprints of zoning. It has become a serious issue in Ekiti now and whoever treats such with disdain will have himself to blame,” he warned.

However, Faparusi appealed to the aspirants to stop the campaign of calumny on the party’s platforms, saying the issue is gradually assuming a dangerous dimension that may end up consuming the party.

He said the APC platforms and social media should be veritable sources to launder the party’s image and not where to destroy one another because of struggle for power.