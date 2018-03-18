Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State and Dr. Nkem Okeke, his deputy, on Saturday took the Oath of Office and Oath of Allegiance for another term in a ceremony that attracted eminent Nigerians.

Among those in attendance, was the Minister of Labour and Productivity, Dr. Chris Ngige, who represented the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, and the Ooni of Ife.

In his speech, Obiano dedicated the tenure to the support he enjoyed from the citizens that returned him to power.

He said: “Our dear state is on a journey of self-awakening and discovery. We are reaching for the stars with the moon beneath our feet. And I am most grateful to you for choosing me and Nkem Okeke to lead you on this journey”.

Obiano thanked those that made his victory in the election, including Senator Victor Umeh, even as he pledged to continue and consolidate on what he had done in his first term.

He said the state had attracted huge investments and touched every community with special projects, and that his administration grew the state in the middle of recession and increased its Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

He promised that the next four years would witness a bold effort to improve on the great progress made in the past four years.

The ceremony attracted six governors, including Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State; Ebonyi’s Dave Umahi; Abia’s Okezie Ikpeazu; Ifeayi Okowa of Delta State; Ayo Peter Fayose of Ekiti State.