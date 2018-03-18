The Senator representing Kaduna Central in the Senate, Shehu Sani, has warned that the All Progressives Congress risks being voted out of power in 2019 if the killings perpetrated by Fulani herdsmen continue.

Sani, who spoke at the Oyo State Press Centre, Ibadan, on Saturday, during the 5th Development Summit of the Olalekan Olomide Platform for Development, said a party that failed to ensure safety of human lives and means of income as well as their property lacked the moral right to ask for peoples’ votes in an election.

He noted however that the party had achieved successes in other areas.

He said, “We must honestly admit that there are successes achieved by this administration but mindless killings, violence and sheding of peoples blood in most states of the federation are mind-boggling. The crisis is also a threat to the peace and unity of Nigeria. The killings are not acceptable and that is why I said the President must stand up to the reality of our country today.

“If our party cannot guarantee the peace and stability, we factually have given up our moral right to ask people to vote for us again.”