The Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, on Thursday officially completed the appointment of his commissioners.

Mr. Akeredolu later unveiled their names, local governments of origin and portfolios on his Twitter handle.

The governor while charging them to be hard-working added that every ministry, agency and public office was important and that his administration would accord equal attention to all.

He also during the subsequent swearing in of the new appointees that his government met a burden of over N22o billion when he came into office in February 2017.

The newly sworn in officials and their portfolios include: Taofiq Abdulsalam, Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure; Gboyega Adefarati, Commissioner for Agriculture; Yemi Owolabi, Commissioner for Information and Orientation; Funso Esan, Commissioner for Environment; Olurimisi Ismalia, Commissioner for Culture and Tourism; Kola Olawoye, Commissioner for Justice and Donald Ojogo, Commissioner for Lands & Housing.

- Advertisement -

Others are Timilehin Adelegbe, Commissioner for Commerce & Industry; Rasheed Badmus, Commissioner for Natural Resources; Omowumi Olatunji-Edet, Commissioner for Women Affairs & Social Development; Wale Akinterinwa, Commissioner for Finance; Lola Fagbemi, Commissioner for Local Government & Chieftancy Affairs; Bayonle Ademodi, Commissioner for Regional Integration & Special Duties; Femi Agagu, Commissioner for Education, Science & Technology; Emmanuel Igbasan, Commissioner for Economic Planning & Budget and Wahab Adegbenro, Commissioner for Health.

Saka Yusuf Ogunleye, Commissioner for Youth & Sport Development and Solagbade Amodeni, Commissioner for Physical Planning & Urban Development complete the list of appointees.