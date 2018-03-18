The Senator representing Kaduna Central District, Shehu Sani, has said despite the reconciliation undertaken by a leader in the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Tinubu, there is still a ‘civil and cold war’ within the party.

Sani, who spoke in Ibadan, Oyo State, during an interview on Fresh F.M, a privately owned radio station, said Tinubu, who chairs the party’s reconciliation committee, was given the task of “bringing peace between Arab and Israeli,” wondering if the task could be undertaken before the 2019 elections.

The civil rights advocate Senator, who recently disclosed the monthly pay of each Senator, asked Nigerians to pressure those in the Presidency, the governors, the ministers, and others in government agencies and parastatals to disclose how much they get monthly.

On election re-ordering, he explained that the National Assembly took the decision to prevent what he called a “mass trial and mass conviction” of its members, adding that Nigerians would have a choice to assess their lawmakers separately from President Muhammadu Buhari.

“The National Assembly is made up of distinguished personalities: doctors, lawyers, engineers, academics and all who made it in life. But because of this culture of secrecy and silence, people who found themselves in the National Assembly are criminalised and stigmatised.”

“The dome of the National Assembly is being seen to house people of questionable character and integrity. So, what I did was to rescue the honour and credibility of the National Assembly by removing the veil secrecy to bring it once and for all to an end,” he said.