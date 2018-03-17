Eze Madumere, deputy governor of Imo state, says nobody can stop him from achieving his ambition of becoming the next governor of the state.

Rochas Okorocha, the state governor, has endorsed Uche Nwosu, his son-in-law, as his successor.

This has created a friction in the cabinet, with reports making the rounds that there is a plot to remove Madumere for standing in the way of the political heavyweights.

In a statement by Uche Onwuchekwa, his spokesman, Madumere said owing to his years of experience in the private and public sectors, he is more qualified to succeed Okorocha.

“The deputy governor once more likened his betrayal from those he managed and nurtured to limelight politically to that of the betrayal of the Lord Jesus Christ, who was also betrayed by those he loved and called his friends,” the statement read.

“He, however, vowed that no man born of a woman could stop his ambition, saying that God remained the ultimate decider of anyone’s future.”

Okorocha had said God is in support of the governorship ambition of Nwosu.

Last month when he received leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from Owerri municipal council, Okorocha said Nwosu, who is married to his first daughter, has all it takes to be a good governor.

“Uche Nwosu is hardworking, and never gets tired. I have checked him in and out, I have not found him wanting,” he had said in a statement.

“He is a very humble young man. Not proud. Not arrogant. So, power won’t enter his head. In spite of the position he occupies, you can’t see him quarrelling with anybody or maltreating anybody. He does not segregate anybody, whether from Orlu or Owerri or Okigwe zone. He relates with people enviously.”

On whether Nwosu is from the zone that ought to produce the next governor, Okorocha said: “Zoning does not put food on the table of anybody. What the state wants is Imo governor and not Owerri zone or Orlu zone or Okigwe zone governor. The young man is a team player who does not use his office to molest anybody. He has the qualities of a good leader. If he says he will run for governor, I will support him.”

Madumere and Nwosu are from Imo west senatorial district.

Nwosu is currently the chief of staff to the governor.