The Senator representing Kogi west constituency, Sen. Dino Melaye, has told his supporters not to border themselves over the judgement of the Appeal court, noting that he will head to the Supreme Court to seek full judicial judgement.

Recall that the court of Appeal in Abuja on Friday empowered the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to forge ahead with the recall process of Sen. Dino Melaye that was stopped following Melaye’s appeal to the federal high court in Abuja.

In view of this therefore, an Abuja Appeal court on Friday dismissed Melaye’s appeal and asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to proceed with the senator’s recall.

The Appeal court pointed that Melaye’s complaints were ‘hasty, premature and presumptuous” and therefore ordered INEC to go ahead with its planned verification exercise of the 188,588 registered voters who were said to have signed a petition in support of the recall process.

Senator Dino Melaye on seeing the report went to his tweeter handle and wrote, “The judgement by the appeal court today is nothing to be bothered about. I urge my supporters to be relaxed as though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death yet I fear no evil. Every lie has an expiry date. We are Appealing the judgement immediately.”