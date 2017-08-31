The youth wing of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), South East zone, on Thursday, appealed to candidates who lost out in the Anambra governorship primaries to unite and work for the victory of the party at the November 18 governorship election.

This was even as it congratulated the party’s flag bearer for the state governorship election, Oseloka Obaze, for his victory at the poll.

Youth leader of the party in the zone, Comrade Chidiebere Egwu, in a statement, in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, said that only unity among members of the party would ensure success of the party at the polls.

Egwu pleaded with those who lost at the primaries to exhibit the spirit of sportsmanship by accepting defeat rather than engage in legal and other actions that could hinder the success of the party.

He commended the Chairman of Anambra State Governorship Primary and Governor of Ebonyi State, Chief David Umahi, for maintaining hig integrity in conducting a free and fair primary election in Anambra State.

He also eulogised the national leadership of PDP on the efforts beong made to bring the party together to form a strong election in 2019 general election.