The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Prince Uche Secondus has said the emergence of Dr. Arthur Ifeanyi Okowa as governor of Delta State in 2015 general elections was at the mercy of Chief James Onanefe Ibori, former governor of Delta State.

Secondus who made this statement during a thanksgiving and grand reception organized by the party Chieftain Chief John Oguma Foundation in honour of the former governor of Delta State, Chief James Ibori at Ovwor Olomu, Ughelli South local government area of Delta state.

The National Chairman of the party, PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, who described former governor James Ibori a factor in the politics of Nigeria, said the travail he went through was allowed by God and not from those who wished him bad

He said while Ibori was in faraway United Kingdom, his impact was also being felt by his Urhobo people, Deltans and the entire country, hence his choice of Okowa as Delta State governor came to pass because the overwhelming supports he enjoyed with Ibori’s name.

Secondus, who was the special guest at the event, described James Ibori as a man who has affected the lives of many across the country, adding that he was loved by his people for his good deeds.

He said the reason behind Ibori’s popularity can best be found in Psalms 41:1-2 on how he is loved because he considers the poor, and love his people, pointing out that Ibori assignment in Delta and Nigeria is not finished.

Earlier, the host, Chief John Oguma, while eulogizing Ibori said he was a man of the people, and that his political structure and pedigree has risen more high than ever since his returned from the UK, saying he is man loved by all hence there is this mammoth party faithful across the country..

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa at the event described Chief Ibori as a man whose good leadership has engendered a perfect succession plan in the political configuration of Delta State while the immediate state governor, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan said Ibori is a man with big heart and that there is no doubt that he has given those who done evil against him

Chief Ibori speaking at the reception organized in his honour has described his stay in United Kingdom over the years as sabbatical leave and not the doing of any man as perceived by the public.

He however thanked the people of Delta State for their prayers and support, pointing out that it was their prayers that brought him home, advising the Urhobo people to be weary of sycophants and commended Oguma, for this honour,, Ibori urged those aspiring for elective positions to rely on God and not any man, saying it is only God that can place a man in any position.