Ayodele Fayose, governor of Ekiti state, led Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors to the second term inauguration of Willie Obiano, governor of Anambra state, on Saturday.

Fayose is the chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum.

Among the governors in attendance were Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta), Dave Umahi (Ebonyi), and Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu).

Other personalities that attended the event were Nnaemeka Achebe, Obi of Onitsha; Adeyeye Ogunwusi, ooni of Ife; Dubem Iweka, traditional ruler of Obosi town; members of the national assembly from the zone and captains of industries and religious leaders.

Accompanied by their wives, Obiano and Nkem Okeke, his deputy, were sworn in by Peter Umeadi, Anambra state chief judge, at the Dr Alex Ekwueme Square, Awka, the state capital.

Addressing the people, Obiano said the state was on another journey of remarkable achievements.

The governor assured them that his second tenure would witness improvement in the provision of infrastructure, entrepreneur and agriculture.

“As we have commenced another journey of four years, we will install CCTV cameras to further improve security across the major cities,” he said.

“We will dualise major roads in Nnewi and Onitsha and transform Awka to 21st-century modern city.”

He advised people of the state to stand together with his government to “bend the tide of destiny of the state”.

The governor reviewed his achievements in the past four years in the areas of healthcare, infrastructure, education and security.

He said the Airport City project he promised during his campaign would be achieved.