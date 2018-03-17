The Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) on Saturday said it cleared three parties for participation in the councillorship by-elections scheduled for March 24.

The election in Ward B (Ogunloko) in Oshodi/Isolo Local Government Area and Ward B (Dopemu) in Agege Local Government Area are to fill vacancies resulting from the death of the councillors representing the wards.

The commission’s Director of Public Affairs, Mr Oladapo Olatunde, in Lagos, that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), All Progressives Congress (APC) and Accord Party had been cleared for the by-elections.

He said the cleared parties were the only ones that showed interest in the election and obtained forms for participation.

Olatunde said the candidates of the three parties had also been validated.

“Yes, three parties: PDP, APC and Accord are participating in the elections.

“They are the only parties that obtained forms for participation.

“Their respective candidates have been validated,” he said.

12 parties out of the 28 registered in the state, were cleared by the commission for the main election, held on July 22, 2017.

This means that nine parties which participated in the main election would not participate in the March 24 by-elections.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the commission, Justice Ayodele Phillips, has restated the commitment of LASIEC to conduct free and fair by-elections in the two wards.

Phillips, in a statement on Saturday, said the commission would do its best to make the elections credible.

She enjoined residents of the two wards to show interest in the election and take part in the process.

The commission chairman said it was through participation that they could choose who would represent their interests in their areas.

She urged youths and people in the area to shun violence before, during and after the election, as violence could frustrate the process.

Phillips said whoever was caught in the act of violence would be dealt with by the appropriate authorities.