Former Secretary to the Government of Imo State, Sir Jude Ejiogu, has declared his interest to run for the number one seat in the state, describing himself as the best candidate for the position.

Ejiogu made this disclosure while hosting members of the State Working Committee of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, in Imo State at his country home, Umuakuru Emekuku in Owerri North Council Area of the state.

According to him, “I have the requisite experience and properly fortified to continue from where the present Governor stopped. No doubt, Okorocha has done well but I will do the best as Governor.

“If previous governments did half of what the present administration has done, I am sure, Imo would have developed beyond what it is today. I am out to win and not to play.”

The erstwhile Chief of Staff to Imo State Government assured that local government system would be properly functional under his watch as Governor, adding that people should see political parties as partners rather than vehicles.

Ejiogu while describing himself as a wealth creator further asserted that instead of over five oil drilling companies operating horizontally in the state to continue with little or no meaningful contribution to the society, his administration would do everything possible to ensure they show presence in the state, pointing out that through that, Imo youths would be engaged properly.

He said that since the state produces highest number of graduates in tertiary institutions every year, there was need to create the enabling environment geared towards creating job opportunities for them, describing it as the only way to mitigate social vices.

“Imo State has what it takes to stand as a viable entity where employment would be seen as a right and not a privilege. Only Oguta Lake alone could generate over 5,000 jobs if properly utilized,” assuring that he would the go extra mile in his quest to position the state on the map of most viable economy in the country, maintaining that the magic could be realised in few years of his administration.

He therefore appealed to members of the ruling party to see the need to rally round a credible candidate that would ensure easy victory for the party in the general election, rather than be carried away by physical inducement which according to him, is capable of jeopardising the success of the party during election.

Speaking, State Chairman of APC, Dr. Hilary Ekeh, commended Sir Ejiogu for his maturity so far, assuring him that the party would do everything within the ambit of party constitution in deciding who flags her flag in the 2019 governorship poll.

He therefore promised that APC under his leadership would ensure a level playing ground for all her governorship aspirants, disclosing that on no account would the party allow the interest of one aspirant to dominate the ambition of others, saying that every action of the party must be based on her constitution.

Adding their voice, state Vice Chairman, Hon. Ugochukwu Nzekwe, state Publicity Secretary, Engr. Nwabueze Oguchienti, Okigwe Zonal Chairman, Hon. Ifeanyi Onwuenyiagba, state Youth Leader, Hon. Bartholomew Akabueze, Chief Ideato C. Ideato, state woman Leader, Mrs. Theresa Ohunuba, Mrs. Angela Orji and Barr Ogbanna Amadi unanimously applauded the former SSG for his matured disposition, describing it as a true reflection of an organized leader, while assuring him of a level playing ground during party primary.