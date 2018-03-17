Kosofe Local Government led by its executive chairman, Afolabi Babatunde Sofola, has endorsed Governor Akinwunmi Ambode for a second term.

In an elaborate event last Thursday tagged, ‘Ambode Lekan si’, the All Progressives Congress, APC, community in the local government declared its support for Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode’s second term bid as governor of Lagos State.

Speaking on the occasion, Hon. Sofola said his administration’s endorsement of the governor is based on “the legacy of performance, excellent delivery of people-oriented governance and unwavering continuity of exceptional leadership laid by our political hero and father of modern Lagos, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu….”

Sofola cited the headlong tackling of security challenges in the state, overhauling of the traffic management system along with basic road infrastructure renewal, the light-up Lagos project, employment trust fund and wealth creation, improvement of the health sector, development of the coastal lines for tourism and business revenue amongst others, as some of the telling credentials of Gov Ambode’s administration.

To this effect, the council boss said “Any other contestant for the office of governor in Lagos State for 2019 is a counterfeit,” stating categorically that “Nobody in the state would say they have not felt Ambode’s impact one way or the other.”

To underline his conviction, Sofola said all the 57 local government bosses in the state were “simultaneously endorsing the governor that same day, same hour.”