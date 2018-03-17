The Anambra State governor, Willie Obiano, and his deputy, Dr. Nkem Okeke, have been sworn in for a second term in office.

The Chief Judge of the state, Justice Peter Umeadi, led them in the oath of office.

In his speech, the governor vowed to fight criminals in the state to a standstill.

He said he would tighten security to ensure Anambra State remains the safest state in the country.

The governor said he would set up state of the art hospital in the three senatorial districts, while assuring that major roads in Onitsha Nnewi and Awka would be fixed.

The governor said he would encourage small and medium enterprises in the state to boost economic powers of the people, while assuring the completion of the airport project.

Among the dignitaries who attended the swearing-in was President Muhammadu Bihari, the minister of labour and employment, Dr Chris Ngige, who stood in for Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, among numerous others.

Obiano was reelected on November 18, 2017.