Second Republic Senator, Prof. Banji Akintoye, has urged Nigerians to unite and vote President Muhammadu Buhari out of office in 2019.

He made the call when he appeared as a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today, on Frieday.

Senator Akintoye also supported the proposition that the Federal Government should declare killer herdsmen across the country as terrorists.

According to him, they appeared to be more dangerous than Boko Haram terrorists and therefore, must be stopped before their activities got out of hand.

He said: “We can’t have a country in which people feel that they are free to move around, killing people at random and at will. We cannot have a country like that, obviously, these are terrorists and the government owes Nigeria the duty of getting them out of Nigeria.

“In any country in the world, people like the killer herdsmen would be terrorists and the government would be acting strongly against them, taking action against them the way we have taken action against Boko Haram or even worse.

“They are all over Nigeria, there is no state in the middle belt and the south that they have not killed people in so they are more dangerous than Boko Haram,” Akintoye said.

Rating the performance of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration and what he thinks about a coalition against the government, Akintoye said: “ I think Buhari should not continue to rule us anymore”.

“Well I don’t know how it may work and I don’t really care how, all I want is that Nigerians should unite and get Buhari and his government out of the place of the Federal Government of Nigeria because Buhari is destroying our country.

“Look at what he is doing with people who are going around killing.

“You send your men to those places and the killings are going on there, it’s all kid gloves. There is nothing concrete happening,” he stressed.

When asked if he thinks a political coalition, especially with a major opposition party, might do ‘wonders’ in 2019, he said; “I hope so, I will desire so because I think that Buhari should not continue to rule us anymore.