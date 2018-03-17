Initiative for Leadership Development and Change (ILDC) has described political apathy as the root cause of successive bad governments in Nigeria.

Chief Ugochukwu Nnam, National Coordinator of the group said this in an interview in Abuja on Saturday.

Nnam said that there was an urgent need for political consciousness among Nigerians especially the youths for prosperous and stable economy.

He said that only a total participation of Nigerians in the political process would guarantee a secured future for generations unborn.

“Nigerians should stop voters’ apathy, they must stop being nonchalant to electoral matters.

“They should all go out to collect their voters’ card in order to decide who governs them and how,” he said.

Also speaking, Peter Ekwueme, legal Adviser to the group, called for national awareness on the need for political activeness.

Ekwueme explained that it was time to engage Nigerians through social gatherings like churches, mosques and schools for awareness.

He noted that political ignorance was the primary reason for continued lack of accountability by government.

The legal practitioner however commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his genuine efforts in stabilising the economy, urging Nigerians to support him.