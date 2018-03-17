Twenty out of 27 Imo state lawmakers, yesterday, endorsed governor Rochas Okorocha’s son-in-law, Mr. Uche Nwosu, for 2019 gubernatorial election in the state.

Mr. Henry Ezediaro, representing w local government, disclosed this to newsmen in Owerri, and said that the lawmakers took the decision, Thursday night at the official lodge of the Imo state Speaker, Mr. Acho Ihim.

Ezediaro, claimed that the lawmakers also consulted with their constituents before taken the decision.

Some of the names of the lawmakers who were said to have signed up for Nwosu, as mentioned by Ezediaro, were the Deputy speaker of the House, Ugonna Ozuigbo, Lugard Osuji (Owerri municipal); Arthur Egwim (Ideato North); Obinna Egu (Ngor Okpala); Ngozi Obiefule (Isu); Uju Onwudiwe (Njaba); Uche Ejiogu (Ihitte Uboama); Victor Onyewuchi (Owerri West)

Others included Uche Agabige (Orlu); Emmanuel Orie (Ohaji/Egbema); Ike Amuka (Ideato South); Lawman Duruji (Ehime Mbano); Marcel Odunze (Orlu); Chinedu Offor (Onuimo); Chika Madumere (Nkwerre); Kennedy Ibe (Obowo); Nkenna Nzeruo (Oru East) as well as the Speaker of the House, Mr. Acho Ihim, mmong others.