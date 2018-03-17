Former gubernatorial aspirant and serial entrepreneur, Prince Tonye Princewill, has taken Governor Nyesom Wike and the youths of the state to task for what he describes as ‘the gradual slip into oblivion and anarchy’ that the state was descending into.

Princewill spared no words for Governor Wike whom he described as an embarrassment for the multifarious inconsistencies that the state was bedeviled with, particularly the lack of a budget since Wike became governor.

In a sarcasm laden statement, he said, “No matter how tired I am, seeing my Governor on television always gives me the strength to stand up and switch off the television.”

Princewill who has lost his bid for the office of the governor of Rivers State at different times, took a swipe at the youths of Rivers State, describing them as ‘a bit of a disgrace’. Explaining his stance, he said, “They would rather follow than lead. They are waiting for politicians to feed them. They lack resources. They lack courage.” The politician who is now a frontrunner in the opposition APC in River State called on the youths to ask searching questions.

He said, “The ones with courage and a will to lead, should sit down and plan. You cannot get to where we need to be by making noise and tweeting. How can Rivers State not have a budget since 2015 and the youths are not asking questions?”

Lamenting what he described as a state of lawlessness in Rivers State, he said, “Our dear state has become a killing field, where criminals have an unchallenged reign because some of these dastardly crimes are politically motivated.”

Speaking on party politics and his romance with different parties, he said that the experience gave him an insight into the soul of those parties and is the reason he knows that the third force being canvassed by former President Olusegun Obasanjo won’t work. He said emphatically, “PDP would not win Buhari and the fact that the PDP has addressed internal party democracy this late into the election cycle means nothing will change.”

On the state of the nation, he admitted that things were not what they should be but the pain that the populace were experiencing currently was inevitable if the country was to make progress.

He compared the challenges that Nigerians are going through in different spheres of life to pain associated with pulling out a tooth. He, however, emphasised that the alternative to an APC government could not be PDP.