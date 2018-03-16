Senator Dino Melaye representing Kogi West Senatorial District in the National Assembly has vowed to appeal the judgment delivered by the Appeal court on Friday ordering the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to restart his recall process.

The Appeal Court sitting in Abuja on Friday in a unanimous decision ruled that the recall process initiated by INEC to recall Senator Melaye from the Senate be restarted because there was no cause of action and the federal high court that initially adjudicated the case lacked jurisdiction and ought not to have entertained the case in the first place.

The process was halted when Melaye filed an appeal against the Federal High Court Abuja ordering the recall to go on.

Reacting to the Appeal Court judgment, Melaye urged his supporters not to be worried as he would soon be vindicated.

In his tweet after the judgment, Melaye said: “The judgement by the appeal court today is nothing to be bothered about. I urge my supporters to be relaxed as though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death yet I fear no evil. Every lie has an expiry date. We are Appealing the judgement immediately.”