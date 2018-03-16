The Abuja division of the Court of Appeal has okayed the reccall process of Senator Dino Melaye, representing Kogi West senatorial District of Kogi state.

The court in its judgement in the appeal ordered the Indpendeent National Electoral Commission to commence the reecall process of the senator.

Justice Nnamdi Dimgba of a federal high court in Abuja, had earlier okayed the recall of Melaye.

Not satisfied with the judgement, Senator Melaye lodged an appeal at the court of appeal to challenge the judgement of the court.