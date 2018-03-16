A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and former governor of Abia State, Chief Orji Uzor Kalu, has declared that any member of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, caught rigging election in 2019 will be lynched.

He said this while maintaining that he will certainly fulfil the promise of 75% votes he promised President Muhammadu Buhari from the South-East.

Kalu said the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, had done well in effectively carrying out the ongoing continuous voters’ registration exercise.

The former governor addressed journalists at his Igbere, Bende Council country home, of Abia State, shortly after hosting the executive committee members of the party in the 17 councils.

He said, “This meeting was to reassess the ongoing voters’ registration exercise. We met with the party leaders in the 17 Local Government Areas to brief us on how the exercise is going.

“We will take stock and report to the State executive committee of the party. We will meet again in two months for another review.

“We are working hard and building the party to be very strong to win election in 2019.

“We are going to give to give PDP a run for their money in Abia. We will take over Abia.

“PDP rigging formula will end in 2019. If you rig you will be lynched. “You saw what happened in Anambra State, votes will count here.

“All the result-writing formula of the PDP has ended in Abia State, it is dead on arrival. Votes will count this time. Anybody who tries to rig will be lynched because he is a criminal.

“Remember that I promised President Buhari 75% of the votes in the South East and we will do it.”