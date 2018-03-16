Elder statesman and presidential candidate of the defunct National Republican Convention, NRC, in the Third Republic, Alhaji Bashir Tofa, has stated that the success of the ongoing anti corruption crusade is dependent on honesty and patriotism on the part of political office holders and clerics.

According to him, those assigned with the responsibility to oversee public coffers must shun corrupt practices. Tofa said this while delivering a keynote address at the launching of the Kano State version of the Change Begins With Me campaign. He said that eradication of poverty, through the provision of adequate education, health care services and adherence to the rule of law will ensure that success is attained in the fight against corruption.

He said previous administrations launched various programmes in efforts to stem corrupt practices, saying they failed to achieve set out goals due to lack of patriotism. He stated that those at the helm of affairs must be honest, dedicated and sincere and avoid sharp practices.

He said, “Political office holders cannot ask the masses to adopt the principle of change while there is corruption in the high places, change is only possible if governments at all levels work to eradicate poverty,educate the youths, uphold the rule of law, and educate the people on the need to elect good leaders. He noted that kidnapping, armed robbery criminal breach of trust and political violence must be brought to a halt.

He emphasized that one of the stiffest challenges militating against the Change Begins With Me campaign is the hypocritical attitude by some of those occupying public offices.