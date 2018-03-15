A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Kaduna State and a former gubernatorial candidate of the Congress for Progressives Change, CPC, in the 2011 elections, Haruna Sa’eed, has withdrawn his membership of the party.

Addressing newsmen in Kaduna Thursday, Sa’eed said he was leaving the party with his supporters, adding that even the Ahmed Bola Tinubu reconciliation committee could not make them change their stand.

Sa’eed who was surrounded by his supporters, said, “I Haruna Yunusa Sa’eed, ‎have decided today 15 March, 2018, to withdraw my membership from APC.

“I have been a founding member of the party based on the merger that came in to be which led to the ruling party.

“I happened to be a key member of the CPC not only been a member but a flag bearer of the party in 2011 in Kaduna State.”

The chieftain who refused to disclose whether he would contest the next elections or which party he is joining said, “I played a vital role in APC as a dominant player but the activities of the party in the state has left so much to be desired. Because of that all effort that we have made to see that things changed has being in vein.”

He added, “Some of us are not being considered as members of the party. Whatever we said seem not to be listened too. Whatever we asked for is never considered.

“Indeed the party has chosen to look at the members different. Wherever is being done today is only to certain section of the party and a party is not run like that. ‎Party is supposed to be for every member and members have an equal space to contribute.

“Since that is not the case then I don’t think I should be part of it now this is why I withdrew from the party today.”

He also explained, “The party in Kaduna had a lot of crisis and there has being no positive move to address the crisis. I have given my contribution on the way forward many times but never any action taken.

“It had gotten to a time where party couldn’t hold meeting until directed to hold meeting and Haruna Sa’eed will not be seen as significant enough to be invited. I was not even considered to be a stakeholder in Kaduna State.

“I was part of the people that formed this party, up to being a to been a flag bearer of CPC. ‎But still this party didn’t considered me a stakeholder. Again , the Party has no leadership in the state which we have been talking over and over again.

“No chairman, no secretary no vital leadership in the state. They refused to meet to see that certain things are done and if anybody voices out anything then the party takes defence.”

On Tinubu’s committee, he said, “There was lack of regards to us even when other measures are being carried out, no group ever came to Kaduna to speak to Haruna Sa’eed group we have never being consulted because we don’t fight, we don’t abuse, we don’t disparage, we don’t use dirty languages and we don’t ask for things.

“Then it’s believe that we don’t matter and so we don’t belong. So nobody will come to consult us.

“We are not taking this decision simply to draw attention. If a party worth itself, it should be able to identify those members who significantly contributed to the growth of the party.”