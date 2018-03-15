The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Delta said that 13,000 Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) were yet to be collected in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta.

The Administrative Secretary of INEC, Mrs Rose Orianran-Anthony disclosed this when she led a delegation from the commission on a visit to the Chairman of the Local Government, Mr Michael Tidi.

Orianran-Anthony who said that the voters would not be eligible to vote without the PVCs, added that a lot needed to be done in terms of sensitisation.

She called on the chairman to help the commission to sensitise his constituents on the need for them to collect their PVCs.

Orianran-Anthony also appealed to the chairman to educate voters on dangers of double registration.

She also advised politicians to wait for 90 days to election before embarking on campaign.

In his remark, Tidi said that the local government would soon be embark on sensitisation in the riverine area.

He promised to give INEC the necessary support to organise a successful general election in 2019

He noted that it was the responsibility of the local government to sensitise its people.