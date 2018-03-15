The victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming governorship election in the state would be determined by the delegates in the party’s primaries.

A former governor of Ekiti, Chief Segun Oni said this on Thursday in Ido-Osi Local Government area of the state.

Oni, currently the Deputy National Chairman, South, for the APC urged those that would be delegated not to sell their conscience for a token during the party’s primaries slated for May.

The governorship aspirant gave the admonition at Idol and Osi, in Ido/Osi Local Government Area on Thursday.

It was during the continuation of his tour of the 16 councils in Ekiti to canvass votes from delegates ahead of their primaries.

“By my antecedents, Ekiti people know I am a man of integrity who stands by his words.

“I promise to deliver more dividends of democracy to the residents if I become the APC flag-bearer and elected as the governor.

“The task to deliver victory to our great party by defeating the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rests with all of us,” he said.

He said that while he was the governor in the state, he ensured that women and men, old and young felt the positive impact of governance.

Oni promised to replicate such and more if given the chance by the residents of the state.

Several speakers gave with testimonies to confirm o the achievements of Oni when he was the governor of the state.

INEC had scheduled July 14 for the gubernatorial election in Ekiti.