The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused President Muhammadu Buhari of attempting to score cheap political points with the abduction of school girls in Dapchi, Yobe State last month.

The party described as iniquitous the statement by the president in which he compared the response of his government to the abduction to that of former President Goodluck Jonathan to the abduction of the Chibok schoolgirls in 2014.

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, on Thursday, the PDP said it was shocked that Mr. Buhari made the statement right before grief-stricken parents of the girls.

The president on Wednesday in Yobe State, said his administration’s prompt response to the abduction of the 110 students of Government Girls Technical College, Dapchi, was far from “the insensitivity of the past administration” to the abduction of 276 Chibok girls by Boko Haram in 2014.

The PDP said the President’s comparison incident s appeared to be “pregnant with meaning, especially in the face of pervading speculations and conspiracy theorems that trailed the Dapchi abduction and its associated conflicting reports.

It said the comments by the President as well as his “aloofness” to the people in the troubled states “confirmed that the belated visits were mere afterthoughts orchestrated for political reasons and not out of any genuine concern for the victims.

“When the President went to Taraba, he made a morbid comparison of more people being killed in one state than the other, as if human life is valued in figures. This time, he went on an ill-conceived political ego venture and self-praise with the abduction of our Dapchi daughters.

“The PDP agrees no less with Nigerians that this development is worrisome. This is particularly so given the sequence of events that trailed the incident.

“Nigerians can recall how the Presidency deployed a team of officials led by the Minister of Information and Culture to Yobe state, ostensibly for a media stunt. What followed was the release of a false rescue report by yet to be ascertained individuals or agency and statements by sponsored groups praising the Presidency for illusionary ‘swift rescue operations’ while the abductors were fleeing deeper into unknown recesses.

“Nigerians need to know; is there a heinous script in which our innocent daughters in Dapchi have become pawns? Who is behind the initial false rescue report and what point was it meant to serve? Was it designed to promote a political stunt? Moreover, why has the Presidency not taken critical steps to unravel the mystery behind the report and those who scripted it?

“These are some of the reasons we urged the National Assembly to institute an independent inquest into the Dapchi abduction and make its findings public.

“Furthermore, we still wonder why the parents of the Dapchi girls were not allowed enough opportunity to have direct interaction with the President during the visit to Yobe State.

“Was it to bar them from taking the President to task on issues surrounding the abduction, including the alleged removal of troops before the attack as well as speculations and allegations of conspiracy theorems which have been promoted by conflicting reports and disagreements among government agencies and officials on the ugly incident?

“The PDP holds that issues of security and well-being of our people must not be reduced to political drama for any reason and under any guise whatsoever. Such is completely evil, iniquitous and unpardonable.

“We therefore charge Mr. President to stop every action in this direction as such is portraying our nation as inhumane, callous and coldhearted.

“Finally, we charge the Presidency and the APC to understand that profane gimmicks cannot help their doomed re-election bid as Nigerians have seen through their lies and propaganda and are now rallying with the repositioned platform of the PDP to rescue our dear nation from the painful misrule of the APC.”