A former managing director, Nigerian Port Authority (NPA), Engr Omar Suleiman, yesterday declared his interest to contest for Adamawa Central Senatorial seat in the 2019 general elections.

Suleiman, after a visit to the APC office in Adamawa alongside his thousands of supporters, told newsmen that he wants to contribute his quarter at the highest level of law making.

Suleiman who was received by chairman, Alhaji Bilal Ibrahim and other officials of the party, told them that APC is a reliable platform that he can realise his political ambition.

”After a very wide consultation with relevant stakeholders in the state, i am here today before you our party’s leaders to formally inform you that I have the intention to run for the Adamawa Central senatorial district in the forthcoming 2019 general elections.”

”I have been a party loyalist and supporter of the party in and outside the state. I am convinced that this party of ours is no doubt a saving grace to the country that is in dare need of good people that can pilot the affairs of the country.”

”Our party is a party of justice and fairness, this is one of my ideals and motivations that makes me to decide for this noble course to work for my people who persuaded me to aspire for the senatorial seat of Adamawa central,”. Suleiman added.

He said Adamawa State under the leadership of Sen Muhammadu Umaru Jibrilla Bindow is doing well in delivering the dividends of democracy adding that the government deserve encouragement to do more in changing the state’s narratives of under development.