Convener of Not-Too-Young-To-Run Movement, Mr Samson Itodo, has called on the Federal Government to remove age restrictions for young people seeking elective offices in the country.

Itodo made the call when he led his group on a march to Aso Rock Villa on Wednesday to demand that President Muhammadu Buhari assented to the Age Reduction Bill as soon as it was sent to him.

He said that the bill was part of campaign strategy of mobilizing young people to participate in nation-building and most importantly, demand quality representation from elected leaders.

He stated that the Constitution Amendment Bill, which promoted youth inclusion in politics, enhanced democratic development and deepened inter-generational dialogue.

The bill as passed by the National Assembly and states’ Houses of Assembly reduced the age criterion for the office of the President from 40 years to 35 years and House of Representatives, from 30 years to 25 years.

The bill also pegged age for House of Assembly at 25 years, down from 30 years.

Contrary to the demands of the movement, the National Assembly retained the age for Governor and Senate at 35 years.

Itodo said that with the passage of the Not-Too-Young-To-Run Bill, “we expect more youths with capacity and integrity to seek political office’’.

He called on all competent Nigerian youths willing to run in the 2019 general elections to log on to the website of the movement, for strategic support.

In addition, Itodo called on political parties to uphold the principles of internal democracy, transparency and accountability.

While noting that the parties provided a platform for the actualization of political aspirations, he said that the parties could undermine youth candidacy at elections.

He therefore reiterated the need for political parties to ensure internal party democracy to safeguard the emergence of youth candidates for the elections.

The convener urged all eligible and unregistered voters to register in the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) and obtain their Permanent Voter Card (PVC), saying it was the only way to vote in competent youths.

Receiving the group, Minister of State for Aviation, Alhaji Hadi Sirika, who represented the President, praised the youths for their decorum and promised that their demand would be passed to the president.

He noted that the youths needed not to organise a march as the president had them at heart and would assent to the bill immediately he received it.