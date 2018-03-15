The rift between the Governor of Niger State, Abubakar Sani Bello, and the Senator representing Niger East Senatorial District, Senator David Umaru, has deepened, with the lawmaker on Wednesday saying the governor does not deserve a second term in office.

The senator described the governor’s performance as abysmal since he emerged on the platform of the All Progressives Congress.

He said the performance does not justify the rush for second term.

Speaking while briefing newsmen in Minna, Umaru said: “The APC administration in Niger State has performed terribly bad to the extent that we should not be talking about second term.

“There is virtually nothing on ground to justify second term for the administration.

“Today I feel ashamed for working to enthrone the administration with the highest level of un-seriousness.”

The lawmaker stressed the need for the party to make amends and give the people deserved developments instead of occupying itself with endorsement galore, which he argued does not have the support of the electorate.

Umaru decried the use of ethnicity and religion to cause confusion in the state’s political landscape in the face of serious underdevelopment, adding: “However, we should all come back in a united force and rescue the state in 2019.”

Umaru carpeted the party and the administration for embarking on unrealistic endorsement of some elected persons, including the governor, adding: “The party can give ticket but the people will do the voting in 2019.

“I do not need the endorsement of the governor.

“He needs my endorsement.

“I need the endorsement of the people, not that of the governor.”

The lawmaker said he was waiting on God to decide whether to contest for any position, including the Senate, in 2019, explaining that “contesting in 2019 should not be my priority now. As you know I do not have any poster out. I believe it is not how long I stay in office but what I have been able to do for the people”.