Godswill Akpabio, minority leader of the senate, says Yahaya Bello, governor of Kogi, is creating an impression that elders should be recycled leaders.

Aged 42, Bello is one of the youngest persons occupying leadership position in the country.

Speaking on the floor of the senate on Wednesday while contributing to a debate on a motion sponsored by Dino Melaye, senator representing Kogi west, Akpabio said it is unfortunate that Bello has been allegedly stirring controversies when the youth are ready to contribute their own quota to the development of the country.

“Unfortunately, it is Kogi again. And then here we are here in the senate trying to make laws to enable the youth who can vote in the election to be voted for,” he said.

“I see a very youthful governor trying to give the impression that we elders should continue to recycle ourselves because the youths are not ready. I do know that the youth are ready to contribute their own quota.

“Having been a governor before, we knew the effect of arming militia or arming youths because even after leaving office it will be difficult to retrieve those weapons.”

Melaye had accused Bello of introducing state police through the backdoor.