Gov. Rochas Okorocha of Imo has cleared the air on why he is endorsing his son in-law, Mr Uche Nwosu, to take over from him as governor.

Speaking with newsmen at the Sam Mbakwe International Airport in Owerri, shortly on arrival from an overseas trip, Okorocha said that Nwosu is qualified to govern Imo and that his position on the endorsement stands.

He, however, assured that the primary to elect a candidate a governorship candidate for the APC in Imo would be transparent, noting that there would be no shortcut in selecting candidates to fly the party’s flag.

Observers have been criticizing the governor for his penchant for choosing his relations to occupy public offices.

Okorocha also disclosed that local government council elections in Imo would be conducted in June, to give residents of the state an opportunity to elect candidates of their choice at the grassroots.

He said that he was working hard to boost the popularity of the APC in the South-East to make the party acceptable to the people in the upcoming general elections.

The governor said that he was also taking necessary steps to inject life into the party to boost President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election chances.