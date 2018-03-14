A Court of Appeal sitting in Ado Ekiti has set aside a judgment of the Federal High Court, Ado Ekiti, recognising the Chief Makanjuola Ogundipe-led South-West zonal executive of the Peoples Democratic Party.

Justice Rita Pemu-led three-member panel arrived at the decision in an appeal filed by the PDP, its National Chairman and the National Secretary respectively.

The first to the sixth respondents are Ogundipe, Chief Adepegba Otemolu, Lanre Orimoloye, Supo Adeniyi, Otunba Feminine Carenna and the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Other respondents included Olafeso, Rev. Bumming Jenyo, Adebola Ogunrinde, Femi Adetola, Ojo Williams, Fasin Bakonne, Philip Auchoji and Biliamin Ogundele.

The counsel for the PDP in the matter, Mr. Sunday Olowolafe, who held brief for Dr. Yomi Oke, said the appeal was allowed because all the issues raised in the appeal were valid.

According to him, setting aside the high court ruling has confirmed Eddy Olafeso-led executive of the PDP as the authentic executive of the party in the South West.

He criticised the high court, which he said, “expanded the life of an ex-parte motion, which should have been a maximum of 14 days, to God knows when.”

Also speaking on the ruling, counsel to first to fifth respondents, Ayodeji Makanjuola Esan, said, “It is an appeal, they‘ve given their judgement. That is why there are grades of courts.

“We will study the judgement and I will consult with my clients. Then we will decide on the next line of action.”

Also reacting to the judgement, Ojo-Williams, who is the South-West Legal Adviser of the PDP, said it was a good thing that the matter had come to a head and commended the judges.

“It is a good thing to come out successful, but we must also appeal to those our members who are still out there to come back to the family,” he said.