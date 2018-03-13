The Independent National Electoral Commission on Tuesday bemoaned the state of its office in Patani, Patani Local Government of Delta.

This was disclosed by the Administrative Secretary, Rose Orianran-Anthony, during the inspection of the continuous voters registration across the state.

Orianran-Anthony said that Patani office was the worst INEC office in the state.

She said that the commission would relocate to a rented apartment for now pending the building of a prototype office.

She said that the commission would not conduct the 2019 election in its present location but would move to a rented apartment immediately.

She however appealed to the local government authority and the traditional ruler of the town to provide the commission a land to build its prototype office.

She said that it was a policy of the commission that it should not buy land for office building.

She said that so far, the CVR was going on smoothly, the crowd orderly and the machines were in good working condition.

She said that the turnout had been encouraging and the cooperation from the local government was encouraging.

At the Isoko North Local Government, the Chairman, Emmanuel Egbabor, said that he was committed to the exercise and INEC had done well.

Egbabor said that he would continue to push to make sure that the people get registered.

He however appealed that INEC should look into creating additional constituents.