The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has chided President Muhammadu Buhari for saying that he was unaware that the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, did not carry out his orders regarding the security situation in Benue State, adding that such admission shows that the President is running an incompetent and uncoordinated government.

The party said President Buhari has irredeemably “indicted himself” for not knowing that the man tasked with the security of the nation failed to take orders from the Commander-in-Chief, stressing that such unpardonable gaffe is responsible for “government’s wrecking of the nation’s once robust economy as well as other woes that have befallen our nation in his almost three years in office.”

The PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, on Tuesday, urged the All Progressives Congress (APC) and supporters of the President to take their minds off the Aso Villa ahead of 2019 elections “now that their leader and sole candidate has practically admitted his incompetence to run an effective government as desired by Nigerians.

“Nigerians have completely lost hope in President Muhammadu Buhari and his incompetent administration. By stating that he was unaware that the IGP only spent 24 hours in Benue State, Mr. President has confirmed that he has not been effectively monitoring the handling of the security situation of our nation.

“For our party, the PDP, the expression of President Buhari has once again vindicated our position that our nation has been placed on autopilot cruise with a cabal pretending to be managing our affairs.

“Nigerians need to know: what exactly did President Buhari, as the Commander-in-Chief, do when he realized that the IGP did not carry out his orders? The fact is that there is no sense of remorse by the government as the President himself spent only two hours in Benue state without visiting the victims or even making any direct policy statement on those behind the killings and how to forestall future bloodletting. Rather, in the character of this government, Mr. President engaged in yet another blame game instead of facing issues,” the statement read in part.

The PDP further expressed worry over the continuous killings in Benue by suspected marauders, saying rather than unveil his plan to arrest the situation, President Buhari is thinking of the 2019 elections.

“Nigerians are miffed that while the wailings over these daily bloodletting are yet to abate, President Buhari is busy announcing his plans to return to Benue to seek for another round of votes. This shows clinically that Mr. President is truly not aware that Nigerians have since abandoned him in his state of unawareness.

“Nigerians can no longer bear with a government that cannot give directions to officials and monitor it through; a government that is so inept that it lacks the elementary proficiencies to initiate and implement effective policies and programmes for national cohesion and development; a government that lacks the basic skills to internationally engage and run a virile economy,” the PDP added.