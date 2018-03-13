The South-South Zone of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has rejected the reintroduction of offshores/onshore dichotomy, insisting that it was inconsistent with the principles of federalism.

It will be recalled that the issue of onshore/offshore dichotomy was laid to rest during the regime of late President Umaru Yar’ Adua by the Supreme Court.

A communiqué read by the National Vice-Chairman of the party, Mr. Emmanuel Ogidi, at the end of its meeting in Benin, Edo State capital, also pledged that the zone will work with other zones to produce a credible presidential candidate for the 2019 election within the confine of credible and acceptable democratic processes, as stipulated in the party’s constitution.

The communique said: “The zone commends the Edo State Executive Committee of the party and the entire PDP family for their resilience despite the unfavourable and hostile political terrain in the state.

“The party condemn in its entirety the unwarranted arrest and detention of PDP members across the country, especially the arrest of the Edo State chairman of PDP, Chief Dan Orbih, on flimsy excuses.

“The party condemns the killings of innocent Nigerians across the country and expresses heartfelt condolences to the people of Plateau and Benue states over the recent killings of innocent citizens by herdsmen.”

It said the zone will regularly hold executive meeting henceforth, adding that the next one will be in April, in Bayelsa State.